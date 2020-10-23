Cook’s Garage hosts in-person Trump rally ahead of election

LUBBOCK, TX — Thursday afternoon, at least several hundred supporters attended an in-person rally for President Trump’s re-election at Cook’s Garage — an event which included speakers, such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I think there’s a lot at stake in this election, and it’s definitely one of the most important we’ve seen so far,” Texas Tech student J. W. Morgan said at the rally.

Rally attendees — most of whom were not wearing facial masks as suggested by the CDC during the pandemic — told KAMC News they wanted to show up to support the president because it was important for them to protect their “freedoms” which were “at stake” during the pandemic. The rally was the second in-person event Cook’s Garage hosted this week in support of President Trump, and social distancing was asked.

“I think it’s more important than ever for people to realize what your values are and what you stand for and that you may not agree with every policy that your politicians have. But if it’s closely aligned to what you firmly believe in, I think it’s important that you get out and vote for those things,” Lubbock educator Meghan Ray said.

Last Sunday, Cook’s Garage hosted Lubbock’s second “Trump Train,” and on Friday, it will host a meet-and-great with Mark and Patricia McCloskey — a couple who made national news after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis.

“It’s been crazy to see how quickly our freedom can go away with things as simple as having to stay home,” Ray said.

“We’ve suppressed [the coronavirus] as much as we can because it’s a very deadly disease, but at the same time, we still have to work and provide for our families,” West Texas A&M student Rafael Flores said, adding he traveled to Lubbock to attend his first MAGA rally.

Lubbock’s Democratic Party responded to this week’s in-person rallies with a statement, saying as follows in a statement from Gracie Gomez, chairwoman of Lubbock’s Democratic Party.

“Democratic Party members in our city, state and throughout the country are 100% for free speech and the freedom to assemble to support a candidate or party of choice. Unfortunately, in today’s reality, we are dealing with a pandemic that has taken the lives of over 220,000 Americans and in recent weeks, the spread of Covid has grown exponentially. This spread is due to events such as these rallies where not only the people attending are in close proximity, but also the use of masks is completely disregarded,” Gomez said.