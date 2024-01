LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock venue, Cook’s Garage, warned against ticket scams on social media on Tuesday.

Cook’s said scammers were selling fake tickets to the venue through secondary ticket websites at different prices.

The venue said it only tickets through Eventbrite. If a ticket has a different picture than what Cook’s advertises or is a weird price, it is fake.

To find the official Cook’s Eventbrite ticket website, click here.