Cornyn: Lubbock area public housing authorities to receive $675K in COVID-19 relief funds

File photo of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Nexstar File Photo/Phil Prazan)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Lubbock area received several federal grants totaling $674,876 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced [Friday]. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Lubbock area an important priority during the outbreak.

RecipientCityCountySupplemental
Public Housing Operating Funds		Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
Housing Authority of PaducahPaducahCottle$34,589.00
Housing Authority of CrosbytonCrosbytonCrosby$22,029.00
Housing Authority of RallsRallsCrosby$10,875.00$4,884.00
Housing Authority of SpurSpurDickens$10,453.00 
Housing Authority of FloydadaFloydadaFloyd$30,432.00$ 9,830.00
Housing Authority of LockneyLockenyFloyd$6,050.00 
Housing Authority of SeagravesSeagravesGaines$18,830.00 
Housing Authority of PostPostGarza$23,259.00 
Housing Authority of Hale CenterHale CenterHale$15,911.00 
Hale County Housing AuthorityPlainviewHale $37,528.00
Housing Authority of LevellandLevellandHockley$25,185.00$45,984.00
Housing Authority of OltonOltonLamb$9,115.00 
Housing Authority of LubbockLubbockLubbock$194,002.00$106,032.00
Housing Authority of SlatonSlatonLubbock$31,778.00$7,802.00
Housing Authority of O’DonnellO’DonnellLynn$9,610.00 
Tahoka Housing AuthorityTahokaLynn$20,698.00 
(Information provided by the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

(News release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)

