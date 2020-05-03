Cornyn: Lubbock area public housing authorities to receive $675K in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Lubbock area received several federal grants totaling $674,876 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced [Friday]. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Lubbock area an important priority during the outbreak.

Recipient City County Supplemental

Public Housing Operating Funds Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program Housing Authority of Paducah Paducah Cottle $34,589.00 Housing Authority of Crosbyton Crosbyton Crosby $22,029.00 Housing Authority of Ralls Ralls Crosby $10,875.00 $4,884.00 Housing Authority of Spur Spur Dickens $10,453.00 Housing Authority of Floydada Floydada Floyd $30,432.00 $ 9,830.00 Housing Authority of Lockney Lockeny Floyd $6,050.00 Housing Authority of Seagraves Seagraves Gaines $18,830.00 Housing Authority of Post Post Garza $23,259.00 Housing Authority of Hale Center Hale Center Hale $15,911.00 Hale County Housing Authority Plainview Hale $37,528.00 Housing Authority of Levelland Levelland Hockley $25,185.00 $45,984.00 Housing Authority of Olton Olton Lamb $9,115.00 Housing Authority of Lubbock Lubbock Lubbock $194,002.00 $106,032.00 Housing Authority of Slaton Slaton Lubbock $31,778.00 $7,802.00 Housing Authority of O’Donnell O’Donnell Lynn $9,610.00 Tahoka Housing Authority Tahoka Lynn $20,698.00 (Information provided by the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

