Cornyn: Lubbock Police Dept. to Receive $73K Federal Grant for Officer Wellness

The Lubbock Police Department will receive a $73,407 federal grant for the Lubbock Peer Support Project, to focus on improving the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced. The funding comes from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ (COPS Office) Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program, authorized by the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in 2017.

“Because we rely on first responders to keep our communities safe, it is critical that we provide them with the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Sen. Cornyn. “We ask our law enforcement officers to do too much so I will continue working to ensure police in Lubbock don’t go without the support they need.”

