Cornyn: South Plains area airports to receive $114K in coronavirus relief funds

WACO Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

Several airports in the Lubbock area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $114,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today (Monday). The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the Lubbock area.”

City Recipient Award Amount Slaton Slaton Municipal $13,000 Levelland Levelland Municipal $9,000 Snyder Winston Field $13,000 Muleshoe Muleshoe Municipal $9,000 Littlefield Littlefield Taylor Brown Municipal $9,000 Plainview Hale County $13,000 Tulia Tulia/Swisher County Municipal $9,000 Brownfield Terry County $13,000 Floydada Floydada Municipal $13,000 Post Post-Garza County Municipal $13,000 TOTAL $114,000

(News release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)