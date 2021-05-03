Cornyn: South Plains area airports to receive $114K in coronavirus relief funds

WACO Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:
Several airports in the Lubbock area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $114,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today (Monday). The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the Lubbock area.”
|City
|Recipient
|Award Amount
|Slaton
|Slaton Municipal
|$13,000
|Levelland
|Levelland Municipal
|$9,000
|Snyder
|Winston Field
|$13,000
|Muleshoe
|Muleshoe Municipal
|$9,000
|Littlefield
|Littlefield Taylor Brown Municipal
|$9,000
|Plainview
|Hale County
|$13,000
|Tulia
|Tulia/Swisher County Municipal
|$9,000
|Brownfield
|Terry County
|$13,000
|Floydada
|Floydada Municipal
|$13,000
|Post
|Post-Garza County Municipal
|$13,000
|TOTAL
|$114,000
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
