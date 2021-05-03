Cornyn: South Plains area airports to receive $114K in coronavirus relief funds

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

File photo of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Nexstar Media Group File Photo/Phil Prazan)

WACO Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

Several airports in the Lubbock area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $114,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today (Monday). The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the Lubbock area.”

CityRecipientAward Amount
SlatonSlaton Municipal$13,000
LevellandLevelland Municipal$9,000
SnyderWinston Field$13,000
MuleshoeMuleshoe Municipal$9,000
LittlefieldLittlefield Taylor Brown Municipal$9,000
PlainviewHale County$13,000
TuliaTulia/Swisher County Municipal$9,000
BrownfieldTerry County$13,000
FloydadaFloydada Municipal$13,000
PostPost-Garza County Municipal$13,000
TOTAL $114,000

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

(News release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn)

