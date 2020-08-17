Cornyn to tour TTUHSC Tuesday, discuss federal resources for local coronavirus response

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will join Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) President Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, and Texas Tech University (TTU) President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec [Tuesday] to see firsthand how the CARES Act, a coronavirus relief bill he supported in March, is helping them combat the coronavirus pandemic in Lubbock.

He will first tour TTUHSC’s drive-thru clinic funded by the CARES Act andview a simulated demonstration of a telehealth visit between rural patients and Texas Tech physicians before learning about the different types of medical equipment the CARES Act helped TTUHSC purchase to help fight the pandemic.

Following the tour, Sen. Cornyn will hold a socially-distanced joint press conference with the three Texas Tech principles, as well as Mayor Dan Pope of Lubbock and President & CEO Mark Funderburk of UMC Medical System, who will each speak to how they have used CARES Act funds to benefit the Lubbock community.

