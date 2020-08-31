Cornyn ‘virtually’ meets with Lubbock ISD students and teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas – U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited Lubbock Monday to virtually meet with Lubbock ISD students and teachers to discuss how the district has dealt with retuning to in-person classes.

“Thank you for showing the nation that face-to-face instruction can be safe and possible,” Cornyn said as spoke with Lubbock High School students.

Cornyn also announced $10.3 million in CARES Act funding for Lubbock area public schools. Of that funding, $7,919,866 will be strictly for Lubbock ISD.

According to Cornyn, the CARES Act funding will provide additional protective equipment, cleaning supplies, 1,200 WiFi hotspots for students, and school supplies for at-home learning.

“Money is always in short supply and there’s always a lot of demand in public education because the needs are so great,” said Cornyn. “So I think it’s great we were able to provide the money that hopefully Lubbock ISD will find useful.”