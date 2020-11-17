Coronado football game against Caprock canceled due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District.

The Lubbock ISD Athletic Department received notification this afternoon from Amarillo ISD that this week’s football game involving Caprock and Coronado high schools has been canceled.

According to Amarillo ISD Athletic Director Brad Thiessen, Amarillo Caprock football is pausing all activities due to COVID-19 issues for the next two weeks. Caprock will forfeit their next two games: Lubbock Coronado on November 20 and Amarillo Palo Duro on November 27. Caprock football workouts will resume on November 30.