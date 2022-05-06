LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD:

After announcing the winner of their design contest last month, Mighty Wash will unveil the new look of their company Corvette [Saturday] with a brand new custom wrap designed by Coronado High School student Connor McGuire.



McGuire’s design was selected out of numerous entries as part of a project at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. As the winner, he is receiving a scholarship and earned the opportunity to work with the Mighty Wash design team to finalize the wrap. The design reveal will be at Cook’s Garage [Saturday morning], May 7, at 9 a.m. during their Coffee and Cars event, with McGuire in attendance to autograph the finished product.



Cook’s Garage is located at 11002 U.S. 87.

