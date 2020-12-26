Coronado loses playoff game to Red Oak 42-41 on blocked extra point in 2OT

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Coronado’s perfect season ended in heartbreak Saturday when the Mustangs lost 42-41 to Red Oak on a blocked extra point in double overtime.

Early on, it looked like the Mustangs would run away with a win. They led 7-0 after Izaiah Kelley caught a pick-six in the first quarter to get them on the board.

Three Sawyer Robertson touchdown passes later, the Mustangs led 28-7 in the third quarter. Robertson hit Will Boyles, Trevor Stephens and Eli Martinez for his scores.

But that’s when the game flipped. The Hawks rattled off 28 straight points and seized the lead in the fourth quarter.

Robertson had thrown an interception on the previous drive to set up Red Oak’s go-ahead touchdown, but the Mississippi State-bound quarterback answered in two plays with a touchdown to Ke’Vondrick Carr to tie it.

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead before the end of regulation, but each lost drives on fourth down sacks.

In overtime, neither team scored on its possession. After Coronado was stopped, Mustang defender Charlie Robinson intercepted Red Oak.

Red Oak scored seven points on its possession, and blocked Coronado’s extra point after Antonio Malone got in from one yard, ending the game.

Coronado finished its season 12-1.