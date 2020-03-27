Coronavirus: Don’t mix these chemicals when cleaning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue is urging citizens to be careful about what cleaning supplies they are mixing together in an effort to fight coronavirus.

“Already there has been one incident where someone mixed chlorine and toilet bowl cleaner which made a chlorine gas,” said Lt. Phillip Grandon. “To put that in perspective, that’s the same gas they used in World War I.”

Cases of “chloric gas” and other dangerous acids have surged nationwide. Some of the more dangerous combinations include:

Bleach + Ammonia = chlormine, a toxic gas

Hydrogen Peroxide + Vinegar = peracetic acid, irritates respiratory system

Bleach + Rubbing Alcohol = chloroform, strong sedative

According to LFR, they hope citizens continue to clean their homes, but to do so responsibly. Mixing chemicals can have devastating effects not only on those using the products, but also those around them.

“If you are in a multi-residence structure those gases and acids can travel very quickly and hurt other people and their animals,” Grandon said. “You should always be using the product as intended, and read the back for instructions.”