Coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise in Lubbock, South Plains area

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Monday, a record-breaking 160 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Lubbock, according to data from the city.

The second-highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the city was reported on Sunday, with 150 patients hospitalized. Before October, the record was 117 hospitalized coronavirus patients, reported on July 25.

The number hospitalized increased by 66 in two weeks, from 94 on September 28 to 160 on Monday.

There were 108 floor coronavirus patients and 52 coronavirus patients in intensive care on Monday, according to the city.

In Texas Trauma Service Area B, there were 186 reported coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday. TSA B includes Bailey, Borden, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Scurry, Terry and Yoakum counties.

As of Monday, there were 21 available ICU beds in TSA B, with 58 coronavirus patients in ICUs, and 321 available floor beds with 128 floor coronavirus patients.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, coronavirus patients accounted for 12.4 percent of hospital capacity in the TSA B region.