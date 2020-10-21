Coronavirus model projects Lubbock area may exceed hospital capacity in next 3 weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — A coronavirus model developed by the University of Texas projected that the Lubbock area may exceed hospital capacity by November 8, according to a report released on Tuesday.

According to the report, Texas Trauma Service Area B, which includes Lubbock and 22 other counties, had a 64 percent chance of exceeding capacity in Intensive Care Units and a 29 percent chance of exceeding overall hospital capacity.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 16.81 percent of overall hospital capacity in TSA B was taken by coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, the third consecutive day the region reported a percentage above the 15 percent threshold set by Governor Greg Abbott.

According to the projection, TSA B is estimated to reach 400 hospitalizations and 110 ICU patients by November 8. As of Wednesday, TSA B had 258 coronavirus hospitalizations, and on Tuesday, DSHS reported 70 patients in the region were in intensive care.

The report also said there is a 71 percent chance the pandemic is in a growth phase in the region, which would mean the number of new cases will continue to increase.

Read the full report here, and find the full projections dashboard here.

