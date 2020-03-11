Coronavirus Update: Lubbock officials hope to slow spread so local hospitals not overwhelmed when COVID-19 comes

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a press conference on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. to update citizens on the city’s preparations for Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Local officials in the press conference said they hope to slow the spread of COVID-19 when it comes to Lubbock so that local hospitals do not get overwhelmed all at once with too many patients.

The following is the full press release from the City of Lubbock:

