Cosmetology school enrollment increases with new online curriculum

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cosmetology schools are seeing an increase in enrollment after the Texas Department and Licensing and Regulation updated their curriculum, offering online courses.

According to Caviar Academy owner, Melissa Bybee, it offers students the time they need to add this to their original priorities.

“It allowed us to bring in students who normally wouldn’t be able to come to school because they have a full-time job, or they were homebound because of COVID,” said Bybee.

The state of Texas also reduced the number of hours needed to receive a cosmetology license, requiring the completion of 1000 hours as opposed to the original 1500 hours.

“We allow 32.5 hours a week for online,” said Bybee, “students who come to class send in their pictures and send us videos based on the work that they are doing.”

Though they lack the advantage of in-person learning, Caviar Academy continues to offer the opportunity for hands-on experience.

“Whether it’s working with them in the evenings or working with them on the weekends, we are trying to accommodate them in every way,” said Bybee. “At the end of the day, we do want someone who is very educated, knows their craft and are able to perform it out in the real world.”

Starting this week, that will be opening up weekend boot camps as refresher courses for those preparing for their licensing exam. For more information on programs and services offered, you can visit their website.