Cost of meat continues to rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — The price of meat is going up, and local restaurants and businesses are being affected by the change.

Jordan, owner of The Bent Nail off 98th and Slide, said the price of meat is always fluctuating and causing him to have to raise prices, something he has never done.

Jordan posted a letter to his customers on the restaurant’s social media and in his store to let them know about the price increase.

“[We] serve USDA prime, which a lot of people do not know that’s the top two percent of breed in America,” said Jordan. “I wanted to put it out there that we’ve never [raised prices] before. When I could, I didn’t. When I should, I didn’t, and now that we have to, I don’t like it.”

Jordan said, for the most part, most customers have responded in an accepting manner.

“[Some are] wide-eyed [and others], ‘Ok. It is what it is.’ for the most part,” said Jordan. “One person threw their food through the window at a girl–that was not too cool.”

Scott Miller, owner of Feed King Livestock Supply off I-27 in New Deal, said the price of fuel has increased, which is affecting the industry.

“Livestock feed is extremely expensive to transport due to the amount of weight that has to be carried in trucks,” said Miller. “When all that stuff falls apart, it just kind of affects the bottom line on meat prices.”

Miller said the winter storm on top of the drought also affected pricing. Due to all these changes, Miller said he’s had to pay more for supply too, which includes paying over $130 for a bale of hay he used to purchase at $70.

“It’s unfortunate, but we are all trying to get through it,” said Miller. “Our job as a feed store is to try to supply the livestock with the most reasonable price we can get them, so we try to keep the price down for everyone.”