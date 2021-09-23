Cotton and Crude Fest in Levelland on Saturday, Sept. 25

(Photo provided by the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

Hockley County is 100 years old! Levelland will be celebrating this weekend at the county courthouse square on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Activities are scheduled beginning with Street Pancake Breakfast and immediately following is parade. Over 100 entries are expected for parade. Vendor activities will take place on Courthouse Square and free live music all day from South Plains College Creative Arts Department staff, alumni, and current students. Hockley County’s Early Settler will be recognized by the Hockley County Senior Citizens Center.

The day will conclude with food trucks and street concert featuring Hogg Maulies, Slade Coulter and Sam Riggs. Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com.

A complete listing of events is attached! For more information, visit www.levelland.com.

(Provided by the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

(Press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)