Cotton Court Hotel hosting inaugural Sip and Shop highlighting local vendors on March 6

Cotton Court Hotel, by Valencia Hotel Group will host its inaugural Sip and Shop Saturday (March 6) from noon to 4 p.m., highlighting more than 30 vendors from across Lubbock.

Located at 1610 Broadway, the event is free and open to the public. All vendor pop-up shopping experiences will take place in the hotel’s High Plains Ballroom. The event is complete with door prizes, a cash bar and tours of the newly-opened Cotton Court.

“This is an opportunity for us to support Lubbock’s ongoing effort to stay local and shop local,” said Marcus Latner, Corporate Director of Operations and Interim General Manager of Cotton Court. “We encourage the community to visit and shop the talents of our local vendors.”

Influenced by Lubbock’s rich history in the cotton industry, Cotton Court Hotel is situated in an ideal location in Lubbock’s Downtown Business District, just one mile east of Texas Tech University. Placing an emphasis on authentic experiences, the hotel features a relaxing courtyard, masterfully planned outdoor gathering spaces, outdoor amenities and 165 retro-inspired guest rooms that open to sweeping outdoor porches with custom-designed rockers.

About Valencia Hotel Group

Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding a repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit www.valenciahotelgroup.com.

