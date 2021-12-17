Cotton Court Lights Up The Night; Supports Ronald McDonald Charities of the Southwest

This photo, provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame, shows Baby Nancy, by Shindana Toys; Sidewalk Chalk, by Crayola; and Jenga, by Parker Brothers, left to right, that were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov, 5, 2020. (Victoria Gray/National Toy Hall of Fame via AP)

The following is a press release from Cotton Court Hotel:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Cotton Court Hotel, by Valencia Hotel Group encourages guests to bring a new, unwrapped toy to a bin in their lobby in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest. Monetary donations also are being accepted at the hotel’s front desk.

The toy drive runs through Monday, Dec. 20 in order to allow Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest staff to deliver toys to children spending the holidays in local hospitals.

Throughout the season, Cotton Court, located at 1610 Broadway, also invites guests to Light Up The Night with hand-crafted, vibrant cocktails, perfect for the holidays at the Court’s Midnight Shift Restaurant and Bar.

