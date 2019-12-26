Cotton producers help family strip land after family member passes away

TERRY COUNTY, Texas – After three years of fighting Multiple Myeloma, it sadly took Cecil Castilleja’s life.

“He was a fighter and I mean like he worked on that field. No matter how sick he was still out there doing his job. I feel like that kind of kept his spirits going,” said Angela Poe, Cecil’s granddaughter.

His wife, Gloria and him married were married for more than 50 years but she says the last time he was out on the farm was in September.

“When he was really sick he was just like shaking his head like what am I going to do. I told him don’t worry about your cotton,” said Gloria.

His friends and neighboring producers knew exactly what to do to help, strip and gin his cotton for him.

“We were really close so I don’t see why he had to pass up on an opportunity like that,” said Roland Zamora, a producer who help the family.

When Cecil found out his cotton was taken care the family said he relaxed. The help gave them one less thing to worry about.

“That was his last crop he was going to grow and for them to do it so quickly for us, we are so very thankful and they even came and spoke to my grandmother personally and so it was real sweet,” said Angela.

When you ask the producers why they did it, they say it is just the right thing to do.

“I am hoping we are able to carry the tradition to help your neighbor and just keep it going,” said Zamora.

“I don’t know what else to say but thank you,” said Gloria.