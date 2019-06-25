Cotton & Thrift – Feed Sacks and the Household Fabric of Rural America at the Museum of TTU

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:

The Museum of Texas Tech University’s newest exhibition, Cotton & Thrift – Feed Sacks and the Household Fabric of Rural America, will debut Tuesday, June 25 and run through December 15, 2019.

The exhibit features garments and quilts made from printed cotton sack fabric as well as whole sacks made by those living in West Texas, New Mexico, and most rural areas in the United States during the first part of the 20th century.

In addition, a book of the same title is available written by the Museum’s Clothing and Textiles Curator, Marian Ann J. Montgomery, Ph.D. It features over 500 color images and focuses on the history and evolution of the cotton sack.

The Museum of Texas Tech University is located at 3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409 and is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and free to the public. For further information visit museum.ttu.edu.

