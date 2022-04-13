LUBBOCK, Texas – More than 46 years ago, Deborah Sue Williamson, 18, was fatally stabbed 17 times outside of her Lubbock home. To this day, her family’s quest for justice continues.

On Saturday, Liz Flatt, Debbie’s sister, said the end to her unsolved murder investigation could come soon. Last year, the Lubbock Police Department assigned a new detective, which Flatt said was just what the case needed.

“I’ve been fighting for 5 long, hard years to get LPD to do what Sergeant [Justin] Anderson and his team are doing,” Flatt said. “I cannot put words to how thankful I am.”

Flatt said LPD continues to re-interview people and re-examine evidence; this time, using forensic technology.

“He is absolutely doing everything that I’ve asked; [starting with] actually [working] her murder from the very beginning,” Flatt said. “I don’t think it’s ever been truly done.”

Flatt said law enforcement did not have the technology or skill set in 1975 that it has today.

In January, Flatt and Sergeant Anderson decided together to send evidence to a private lab for any DNA that may have been left at the scene.

“We won’t know until the results come in, if DNA has been found on any of the evidence or not,” she explained.

If the lab finds DNA, Flatt said it will run the findings through CODIS, a federal database that helps law enforcement agencies link crime-scene evidence to other cases or to persons already convicted or arrested for specific crimes.

Challenges remain on Flatt’s journey to get justice for her sister.

Over the last several months, rumors about possible suspects have circulated on Facebook.

She said two private investigators who are not affiliated with Debbie’s family have wrongly accused two individuals on her sister’s Facebook page: Unsolved Murder of Deborah Sue Williamson (Debbie Agnew).

“They have wrongly, and I mean wrongly, made two individuals look very guilty on that Facebook page and they have no right to do that. Absolutely no right,” Flatt said.

“I can’t explain to you how much hurt and pain they have caused me because of their involvement. Their accusations have been just unbelievable,” she expressed.

Flatt said she allowed the private investigators to be administrators on the Facebook page. She is now locked out.

“They removed me from my own sister’s Facebook page and blocked me. [It was] very disturbing, upsetting and just shocking,” Flatt cried. “I have fought for so long for justice for my sister and, then for them to do this to me…”

LPD told KLBK News the department cannot name anyone as a suspect unless the person is charged in connection with Debbie’s murder. At this time, there is not enough evidence to charge anyone with her murder.

The private investigators spoke with our newsroom on March 26 and suggested KLBK not speak with Debbie’s sister; instead, to speak with Debbie’s widowed husband. They said they no longer have a relationship with Flatt and suggested she cannot be trusted.

The two also said they are releasing a book with new information about the case next month. Flatt said the private investigators’ conduct is concerning and maddening.

She recommended anyone with information or tips related to Debbie’s case to go directly to LPD or Crime Line – not the Facebook page.

Ultimately, Flatt said she just wants to see her sister’s case solved.

The Lubbock Police Department sent a statement on March 21, 2022, regarding the status of Debbie’s case:

“Our investigators continue to work on the case of the murder of Debbie Williamson, and are conducting additional forensic analysis at this time. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.”

“What I need help with the most is keeping her memory alive; seeking justice,” Flatt shared.

