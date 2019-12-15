Council considers killing personal hardship exception for mobile homes and travel trailers

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will vote to possibly remove a personal hardship exception to the zoning codes.

Currently there is an exception to “Permit the use of mobile homes or travel trailers for dwelling purposes in any zoning district in cases of extreme personal hardship.”

Public records said, city staff learned in recent months the requirement for “extreme personal hardship” has been overlooked.

“Approvals have become more frequent, without evidence of an extreme personal hardship,” public records said. “Therefore, staff received direction from the City Council to propose an amendment to remove this provision from the Zoning Code.”

If approved on Tuesday for the second and final reading, the use of mobile homes and travel trailers for personal hardship will be stopped. At that point, they can only be used when they meet zoning codes.