LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that District 3 and District 6 council members Mark McBrayer and Latrelle Joy will host a joint meeting to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition on May 1, according to a press release.

The release stated that representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be at the meeting to answer questions on picking a new provider when it is available to the community later this year.

The meeting will be at the Cardwell Welcome Center at Lubbock Christian University at 5601 19th Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.