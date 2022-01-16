Councilman Christian hosting street bond review & listening session on Jan. 19

Randy Christian
(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Councilman Randy Christian will host a street bond review and listening session next Wednesday evening. This will be an opportunity for citizens to come and share their thoughts on the recent street bond package and how the city should move forward with street projects. All citizens are invited to attend.  

  • What: Street Bond Review & Listening Session 
  • When: Wednesday, January 19, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: City Council Chambers, Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K

