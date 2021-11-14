Councilman Randy Christian to receive the Judge Ruben Reyes Fearless Award Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Mike Stevens/Action Printing:



City Councilman Randy Christian will receive the 2021 Judge Ruben Reyes Fearless Award on Monday evening, November 13 at 6:30 pm at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites, 801 Avenue Q.

Councilman Christian is being honored by the Lubbock County Specialty Court Foundation for his work helping build resources for people in need of rehabilitation from drug abuse; a cause he has championed for many years.

The Lubbock County Specialty Court Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides funding for several specialty courts to help the county justice system intervene and rehabilitate offenders in need of training, jobs, and counseling to return to productive citizenship.



