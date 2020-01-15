Councilmember Chadis to host District 1 town hall meeting on Jan. 16

Breaking News
Juan Chadis
(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

District 1 City Councilmember Juan Chadis will host a town hall meeting, Thursday, January 16, 2020. The meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Community Room at the Mahon Public Library, located at 1306 9th Street.

This open forum meeting is a good opportunity for Councilmember Chadis to meet with District 1 residents, and for citizens to share their thoughts or concerns.

All residents are invited to attend.

