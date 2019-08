Latrelle Joy (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Thursday, August 22, 2019, District 6 Councilmember Latrelle Joy will host a town hall meeting at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be at the Groves Library, located at 5520 19th Street.

The meeting is a time for citizens to come and talk with City of Lubbock administration and staff about their thoughts or concerns. All residents are invited to attend.

