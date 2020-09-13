Councilmember Patterson-Harris to host District 2 virtual community meeting Monday

Shelia Patterson Harris (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

On Monday, September 14, 2020, District 2 Councilmember Shelia Patterson-Harris will host a virtual community meeting, via Zoom, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

The meeting is a time for citizens to ask questions, or voice their concerns, to City administration and staff.

The Zoom information is below. Citizens are asked to register for the meeting if they plan to ask a question. That information can be found at https://mylubbock.info/9-14-20

The meeting will also be streamed on the City of Lubbock YouTube.

When: Sep 14, 2020 6:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)



Topic: District 2 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GbDNW4NFR0iDl75P3vtRLA

