LUBBOCK, Texas -- A Houston dentist has said that an increase in cavities in her patients could be linked to dry mouth caused by wearing face masks.

According to board-certified dentist Dr. Piya Gandhi, breathing through your mouth reduces saliva, which helps protect your teeth from cavities and decay. Mouth breathing already increases your risk of cavities, and breathing heavily through your mouth from under the mask could increase that risk even more. The face mask itself doesn't lead to cavities -- it's the way that people breathe while wearing them.