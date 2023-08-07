During the week before class starts at Lubbock ISD, the district partnered with KLBK Bright & Early for a series that will highlight several of their new campus leaders. On Monday August 7, viewers got to know Christie Gillespie, the new principal at Cavazos Middle School who has served the North Lubbock community for years. For the full story, click the video above.

As a reminder, school is scheduled to start for Lubbock ISD on Wednesday August 16. For families’ convenience, all information related to the reuturn to class can be found here.