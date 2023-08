On Tuesday August 8, KLBK viewers met Cody Brockman, the new principal at Wolffarth Elementary in the second part of Lubbock ISD’s ‘Out & About’. Every day this week, get an in-depth visit with new campus leadership as the Countdown to Class continues on KLBK Bright & Early.

School is scheduled to start for Lubbock ISD on Wednesday August 16. For families’ convenience, all information related to the reuturn to class can be found here.

Click the video player above for the full story.