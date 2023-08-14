In the final portion of Lubbock ISD’s Countdown to Class series in Out & About, Erin Gregg joined KLBK‘s Sasha Wilson live in studio. Gregg, the district’s executive director of communications, introduced Lindsey Sobehrad, the new principal at Honey Elementary. Through the Principal Fellows Partnership Program with Texas Tech, Sobehrad has cultivated relationships with families on multiple Lubbock ISD Campuses and brings a wealth of leadership experience.

School is back in session on Wed. Aug. 16 and families can find a wealth of information about it on Lubbock ISD’s website.

