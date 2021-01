LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech men’s basketball team travels to Ames, Iowa on Saturday to face the Iowa State Cyclones. Our pregame show, Countdown to Tipoff, aired at 10:30 on KAMC and right here on EverythingLubbock.com

Use the video player above to watch a replay of segment 1. Use the video players below for segments 2, 3 and 4. App users can CLICK HERE for alternate view of the players.

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4