Countdown to Wilson Volunteer Fire Department’s 6th annual Fish Fry & Raffle

Local News

by: Sasha Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Craig Wilke, Wilson Volunteer Fire Department Chief, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Fish Fry and Raffle.

The event is scheduled for Sunday Sept. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wilson ISD Cafeteria located at 1411 Green Avenue in Wilson.

All 600 gun raffle tickets sold out, so a special raffle will be held the day of the event for $10 per ticket.

Fried catfish will be served as well as fixins’, dessert and a drink. Adult plates are $10 and children’s plates are $5. 

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar