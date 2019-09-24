Countdown to Wilson Volunteer Fire Department’s 6th annual Fish Fry & Raffle

Craig Wilke, Wilson Volunteer Fire Department Chief, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Fish Fry and Raffle.

The event is scheduled for Sunday Sept. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wilson ISD Cafeteria located at 1411 Green Avenue in Wilson.

All 600 gun raffle tickets sold out, so a special raffle will be held the day of the event for $10 per ticket.

Fried catfish will be served as well as fixins’, dessert and a drink. Adult plates are $10 and children’s plates are $5.

