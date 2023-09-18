LUBBOCK, Texas– Country music legend Clint Black is set to perform at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in February, according to a press release from the venue.

According to the release, Black’s performance was scheduled for Saturday, February 8, and he will be joined by his wife Lisa Hartman Black and daughter, Lily Pearl Black.

“It’s a very special time for me when my wife and daughter join me on stage,” Black said.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m., and ticket prices range from $35.00 to $129.50. Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com or in person at the box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.