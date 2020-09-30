Country singer Mac Davis to be buried in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Country music legend and Lubbock native Mac Davis will be buried in Lubbock, according to his wife Lise. Davis died Tuesday after undergoing heart surgery.

According to sister station WKRN, Lise said that while funeral arrangements for the singer-songwriter are pending, he will be buried in Lubbock, his hometown. She also said that in a nod to his song, “Texas In My Rear View Mirror,” he will be in his jeans.

The song featured the line, “I thought happiness was Lubbock Texas in my rearview mirror,” as well as nods to another Lubbock icon Buddy Holly.