SLATON, Texas — A country store conveniently located in the Roosevelt/Acuff area and formerly known as Russell’s Country Store Grill, opened Monday under new owners, according to a social media post.

The store, now named Rustic Roots Country Store, will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, six days a week, the post said. Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Back on July 17, the previous store owners announced “with a heavy heart” on social media that the business would close and go up for sale. The owners attributed the decision to a lack of willing workers, and the rising cost of products making it difficult “for small businesses to keep afloat” and keep their prices affordable.

“We want to thank all our customers, the community, and all our employees for everything you have done to make these past years great,” the post read in part.

Rustic Roots Country store will offer a variety of food in its grill including items like a jalapeño breakfast biscuit, chicken bacon ranch pizza and fried burritos.

Rustic Roots is located at 1901 FM 400 in Slaton.