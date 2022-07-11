LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners on Monday approved the release of money from Lubbock County to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) for a $5 million rehabilitation of 19th Street from East Loop 289 and continuing outside the Loop for three-quarters of a mile.

The county already approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the project.

“Project will include widening to a four-lane concrete pavement with curb and gutter,” county records said. “The project will also include traffic control and phasing, driveway improvements, drainage improvements, lighting, signage and stripping.”

The location is near the Leprino Foods plant under construction, which represents the largest capital investment in Lubbock history. Leprino will employ an estimated 600 full-time employees when the cheese manufacturing facility opens in 2026.

Since the project is right on the border between the city and the county, officials believed it was easier for just one government entity to take the lead. That’s why the county made an agreement with LEDA, officials said.

If the cost runs more than $5 million, then LEDA will pick up the additional cost with economic development funds, officials said.