County Commissioner's court begins search for new medical examiner services Video Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- County commissioner's court said they're working ahead to figure out what medical examining services they'll have in Lubbock County in the fall.

Last month, the National Autopsy Assay Group (NAAG) Pathology Labs, PC of San Diego submitted a letter to Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish indicating their plans not to renew their contract with the county.

RELATED: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/naag-pathology-labs-announces-plans-not-to-renew-contact-with-lubbock-county/2034274740

The decision was announced right after county commissioners demanded to see their proof of insurance, which the county still has not received. Judge Curtis Parrish said the county's civil attorneys are reviewing the contract with NAAG to decide what the next steps need to be.

"We need to make sure that oversight is solid. ​​We also need to make sure that we're getting regular reports back to the commissioner's court from them. So that when these questions do come up with the public that the commissioner's court has those instant answers and that we're keeping on top of them. That should be one of our top priorities."

He said there are a few options the county is looking at: getting rid of a medical examiner all together, hiring another third party to run the M.E.'s office, or hiring a new medical examiner.

"Going forward, it is about completely vetting whoever we bring in to make sure they are the right person, the right company, for the county," Judge Parrish said, "But also to make sure that we are getting periodic and accurate updates from them."

In light of recent allegations, EverythingLubbock.com asked Parrish if that vetting process was done when hiring NAAG.

"I'm not going to speak to last time around. I was not the county judge then," Parrish said. "But I will say, knowing what I know about the situation, they were stuck between a rock and a hard place."

He said the choice was made as a "stop-gap measure" after the exit of a former Medical Examiner, Dr. Natarajan.

"When NAAG came in, we were at a backlog of death certificates, and that was a very bad thing for us," Parrish said. "The NAAG group came in and were able to catch all of that up."

He went on to say, they have done a "good job" in that area.

"I think where they have dropped the ball is in our criminal suits and some cases involving decedents under the age of 18," Parrish said, referencing allegations of unethical practices involving children's body parts.

"Going forward, I think we need a medical examiner's office that has the confidence of all of Lubbock County," Parrish said.

Parrish said they were waiting for the Texas Rangers to complete their investigation report on NAAG. He said the FBI is also investigating.