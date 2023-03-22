LUBBOCK, Texas – The topic of regulating game rooms was back on the agenda for Lubbock County Commissioners on Tuesday. Leaders were tasked with deciding how to move forward with addressing the issue, but they first heard from members of the community.

“We’re seeing human trafficking, we’re seeing drug trafficking, we’re seeing money laundering, they’ve just become absolute hubs for criminal activity, and something needs to be done,” one man said during public comment in the Lubbock County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.

Three of the four victims of last week’s shootings took place at a game room in South Lubbock. Just four hours before the shooting spree, County Commissioners had voted 5-0 to table further discussions on establishing game room regulations until Sept. 11.

Some of the regulations in the proposed game room ordinance included:

Having restricted hours of operation

Limiting the number of game rooms permits to one per 30,000 county residents

Locations of game rooms must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and residential areas

Implementing a $10,000 fine for violating regulation

After the shootings last week that left 32-year-old Christian Rios dead, Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Corley announced he would put the item back on the court’s work session agenda for Tuesday afternoon. Several community members spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“I strongly believe that we need to monitor what’s going on,” one woman said during public comment in the Lubbock County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday. “We cannot allow, nor afford, for someone else to come and run our city. We are the city leaders. We need to act on this now.”

Precinct 4 Constable Tony Jackson shared his perspective on the matter.

“The main thing I want to say is to exercise patience on this deal,” Jackson said. “I don’t see why it has to be made today. In light of what happened last Monday, the incident that happened, I think motions may be a bit high. I’d like to see laws passed whenever everybody’s taken a lot of logical steps.”

After public comment, Commissioners voted to take the proposed game room regulation ordinance from the table. Commissioner Corley and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jordan Rackler voted in favor, but they were outnumbered. The motion failed 3-2.

Lubbock County prosecutor Neal Burt said the extra time will give his office the chance to work with others to create a workable set of regulations.

“We need some additional time to vet everything that goes into a possible set of regulations,” Burt said. “We want to have a very rigid set of guidelines that hopefully in and of themselves would address some of the issues that we heard some of the local citizens talking about here today.”

Burt said his office, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office don’t take this issue lightly.

“I think we’re all wanting the same thing,” Burt said. “We don’t want to see the continuation of crime or rising crime in Lubbock County. We want to figure out the best way to address that working within the confines of the law that we’re all required to follow.”

Commissioners will discuss the game room order again on Sept. 11, which is also the same time the court will vote on the county’s budget.