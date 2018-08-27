County Constable CJ Peterson resigns effective immediately, pleads guilty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carelton Peterson (Nexstar/Video Archive)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Constable Carelton “CJ” Peterson resigned “effective immediately” Monday and pleaded guilty to DWI, a class B misdemeanor.

County Commissioner Bill McCay confirmed that Peterson’s letter of resignation was delivered by the office of the District Attorney. County Commissioners will appoint a replacement for the remainder of Peterson's current term.

Lubbock Police responded to the report of a pickup truck crash in the early morning hours of May 6. No one was hurt in the accident in the 5400 block of 50th Street. However, Peterson was not able to pass a sobriety field test. Peterson was arrested for DWI.

Court records later said a blood test also showed he was over the legal limit to drive.

The newest court records indicated that Peterson agreed to three days in jail and he was given credit for time already served. Peterson agreed to resign and give up his law enforcement credentials. He also agreed to lose his driver license for one year.

Related Story: Petition for Removal: Lubbock Constable charged for higher offense following DWI arrest