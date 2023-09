LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash at County Road 2950 and East Highway 84 has left one person injured, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office.

LCSO said the victim was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

LCSO said the call came in at 4:43 p.m.

EMS was advised and the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist, according to LCSO.

LCSO said the investigation is ongoing.