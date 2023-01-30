LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, United Supermarkets Arena (USA) announced country music superstar Luke Bryan will perform in Lubbock this summer.

According to a press release from the USA, Bryan’s performance is scheduled for Thursday, July 27.

Special guests will include Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke and Tyler Braden.

United Supermarkets Arena said tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3

Tickets can be purchased through Select-A-Seat Lubbock at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, by calling 806-770-2000 or online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com.