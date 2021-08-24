County takes next steps toward Sheriff’s property tax increase proposal

Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court heard public testimony today regarding their proposed property tax rate, the latest step towards asking voters for approval of the new tax rate in the November general election.

The ballot measure proposes raising property taxes to $0.359990, or approximately 36 cents per every $100 of a resident’s home valuation. For the average Lubbock homeowner, that equates to approximately $64 more per year. The county intends to use the $5.2 million in potential new revenue to fund the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, which has been struggling with high attrition due to starting salaries far lower than surrounding departments.

“Public safety is number one in Lubbock County and today we literally put our money where our mouth is,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said. “We are woefully behind in how we take care of our deputies.”

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe has been working on raising the Sheriff’s Office’s pay-scale for nine years. He reports his office has lost a combined 329 years in experience and $2.6 million in trainings costs due to deputies leaving for higher paying law enforcement positions in the last four years.”

“We’ve been… suffering terrible attrition,” Sheriff Rowe said. “Primarily due to being the lowest paid law enforcement agency in the greater Lubbock area.

If this proposal passes, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will raise starting salaries from just over $41,100 to $49,500. That compares to the near $60,000 that the city has in its proposed budget for starting Lubbock Police Department salaries.

“We want to make sure that our citizens still have the best police protection, the best fire protection, the best EMS service,” Judge Parrish said. “We continually work towards that, so that those who protect and serve us… so that we are able to adequately pay them.”