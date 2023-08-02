LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock couple told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday they were preparing to open a food truck inspired by a trip they took to Maui for their honeymoon.

Jennifer and Nirav Patel said they came up with the idea of opening a food truck because they wanted to bring “some joy and light” to Lubbock after the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple said the business would also be a way for them to give back to God.

The truck was called “Lemon in Paradise” so it could bring a little paradise to the Hub City. The lemonade flavors that would be offered include Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Peach, Cucumber, Cherry, Vanilla and so much more.

Nirav credited his wife Jennifer for being the brains behind the unique lemonade flavors for Lemon in Paradise. The couple said “a lot of experimenting” went into finding the different flavors.

Nirav also said the goal for Lemon in Paradise was to one day be able to bottle their lemonade and sell it in bulk and give back to local charities as well as their church.

Jennifer told EverythingLubbock.com the truck is expected to open in August after the couple puts the finishing touches on the truck and gets the approval from the city.

Jennifer said the expected opening date would be Saturday, August 12 with details coming soon.

For more information on Lemon in Paradise you can visit their social media page here.