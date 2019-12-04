Couple gets engaged at Carol of Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Tech University hosted their 61st annual Carol of Lights.

The event featured live music and familiar faces such as Raider Red, all leading up to the turning on of the lights on campus.

As the lights came on, Paul Gilbert got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Stephanie Reemtsma.

“I wanted to make it as special as it could be,” Gilbert said. “She lights up my life and she makes me such a better person, I just wanted to make her love this moment as much as she could.”

“I had no idea,” Reemtsma said. “Absolutely no idea i’m still kind of in shock right now.”