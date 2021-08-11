Couple gives away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Joe Brito, owner of Absolute Refrigeration, hosted an annual back-to-school event handing out backpacks filled with school supplies and lunch.

Brito and his wife, Sarah Brito, moved to Lubbock from Lovington, New Mexico. Brito said he and his family have been loved and embraced by the community. The back-to-school event was just one way for the Brito’s to help well-deserving children feel prepared for the upcoming semester.

“We’ve been in Lubbock now five years, and it’s been an overwhelming support from the community,” Brito said.

The beginning of the school year can be stressful and put a lot of pressure on parents and students. The Brito’s wanted to help alleviate some of the tension by providing new materials and supplies for children.

“It can be difficult for kids from kindergarten all the way to seniors. So, we’re making sure they have the materials to be successful,” Brito said.