LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health announced the first baby of 2024 at the children’s hospital was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday.

Baby Matthew Angel Banks, the son of Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces. He is the grandson of Henry and Kendra Gomez, Covenant said.

Photo: Covenant Health

Baby Matthew is the couple’s first child.