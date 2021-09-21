Court denies Bart Reagor’s request to dismiss charges of bank fraud, false statements

AMARILLO, Texas — On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas denied Bart Reagor’s request to dismiss indictment charges.

The court decided the April 22 charges against Reagor for bank fraud and false statements to a bank would remain.

According to court documents, Reagor was charged with bank fraud because the government claimed he misrepresented the intended purpose of the bank loan he received. Reagor used the loan money for personal expenses.

Reagor filed for the dismissal September 14. According to court documents, he said he did not have an adequate amount of notice to build a proper defense and that he was being prosecuted twice for the same crime since there were two indictment charges for bank fraud.

The court said these were inaccurate claims and decided to keep the charges.

